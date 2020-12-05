Rosa T. (Tio) Angnardo, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa T. Angnardo, 87, of Howland, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 9:29 a.m., in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Wednesday, November 22, 1933, in Cebu, Philippines, the daughter of the late Tio Tiam and Lim In and came to the United States in 1964.

Rosa graduated from college in the Philippines and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

She was the office manager for her husband’s pediatric practice, Dr. Eduardo T. Angnardo, MD, Inc.

Rosa was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Warren. She was very devoted to the Blessed Mother. Many years ago, Rosa sang in the church choir at St. James Catholic Church in Warren.

She was a member of the Trumbull County Medical Auxiliary and Trumbull County Meals on Wheels.

Rosa enjoyed sewing, cooking and doing ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eduardo T. Angnardo, whom she married on April 22, 1962; four children, Anthony P. Angnardo of Cedar Park, Texas, Marie A. (James) Wilson of Fairfield, Ohio, Michael J. (Cheryl) Angnardo of Boynton Beach, Florida, Gerard P. Angnardo of Howland, who provided loving care for her at home and three granddaughters, Lauren Angnardo and Lindsay and Sydney Wilson. Rosa is also survived by her siblings, Lourdes Go of Manila, Philippines, Fermin Tio of San Antonio, Texas, Pio Tio of Philippines and Manuel Tio of Cebu, Philippines.

Besides her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by her siblings, Lolita Lim, Cesario, Peter, John, George and Esteban Tio.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fatther Frantisek Katrinak, officiating, will be offered on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Mary’s Church, preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 9:20 a.m. in the funeral home, prior in leaving for the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that the Offering of Masses be offered in Rosa’s name and/or memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Restoration Fund of St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44482.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health care protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of COVID-19, the six-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The Angnardo family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend, please keep Rosa and them in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosa T. (Tio) Angnardo, please visit our floral store.