Ronda Jane Narehood, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronda Jane Narehood, 49, died at home Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Born July 7, 1970 in Akron, she was the daughter of Shirley Jane (Mitchell) Gardner and the late Robert Dean Narehood.

She worked as a waitress at various local restaurants.

In addition to her mother of Lisbon, she is survived by her stepmother, Hattie Narehood of Guilford Lake; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Narehood of Guilford Lake; two nephews, Robert and Ethan Narehood; a niece, Chyanne Narehood.

She was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Kenny Gardner; a brother, Randy Narehood.

No services are planned at this time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronda Jane Narehood, please visit our floral store.

Weber Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.