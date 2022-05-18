YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronda (Bryant) Frederick went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family members. She suffered a cardiac arrest in Winter Haven, Florida where she resided with her husband, Dave Frederick.

Ronda was born in Youngstown, Ohio where she lived, until moving down to Florida in 2004, to spend her golden years with her loving husband.

Ronda was born April 12, 1948 making her 74 years of age at the time of her death.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School, Hubbard Ohio.

Ronda was a very hard worker, having had many types of jobs. Some of those included Packard, Manager of the German Hungarian Manacor, Dr. Wieneke, Dr. Stechshulte, Dr. Gordon and Dr. El Hayek, Regal Tool & Die, Valley Counseling & Winter Haven Hospital. Throughout her life, she also volunteered as a Lifeguard, Sunday School teacher and an advisor of the Order of Rainbow Girls, Girard Assembly.

Ronda “without an H”, as she called herself, acquired a love for tattoos after getting her first after the age of 60 and ending up with over seven, many of those being of Betty Boop. Her friends sometimes referred to her as their real live Betty Boop.

Ronda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bryant; her mother, Marilyn (McDermott) Bryant and her sister, Melissa Bryant.

She leaves behind her husband; her son, Robert (Shelly) Zaku of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Karen (Rick) Foerster of Monaca, Pennsylvania; sister, Roxanne (Kerry) Dean of Salem, Ohio; sister, Barbara (Kevin) Carney of Struthers, Ohio and Valerie (Vince) Carpico of Lancaster, Ohio and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for Winter Haven, Florida and for Youngstown, Ohio.