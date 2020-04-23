Ronald Williamson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Williamson, 65, of 1380 Alburn Avenue, N.W., Warren, departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 4:35 a.m. at Geauga Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

He was born March 2, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Booker T. and Ina Lee Baugh Williamson Sr.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Mr. Williamson was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 20 years as a Press Operator, before retiring in 2016.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Dix from February 2, 1976-January 30, 1982, during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Bernetta Jones Williamson of Warren; one son, Ronald Cornell Williamson of Phoenix, Arkansas; three brothers, Abdullah Zul-Qarnain Muhammad and Jemmeel Muhammad both of Columbus and Raymond (Santonia) Williamson of Warren; one sister, Ms. Carol Williamson of Warren; two grandchildren, Armeni Javon Williamson and Miss Jasmin Ahvon Williamson both of Phoenix, Arkansas and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Carl Williamson, Ralph Williamson, Robert Williamson and Jack Williamson.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Social Distancing will be up held..

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.