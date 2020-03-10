Ronald Tracey Kinney, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Tracey Kinney, Sr., 71, of 2692 Brier Street, S.E., Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:25 p.m. at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center (Columbus), following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 20, 1948 in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, the son of Arthur and Rae Lou Crawford Kinney Sr., residing in the area for 52 years, coming from Meadville.

Mr. Kinney was employed with Warren Fabricating and Machining for 30 years as a Purchasing Director, before retiring in 2011.

He was a 1966 graduate of Redstone High School in Pennsylvania, where he played football, basketball, track, wrestling and was an amateur lightweight boxer.

He was a member of Agape Assembly, where he was a Senior Elder, Treasurer, enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He married Angie Z. Kinney July 6, 1996.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Michael (Michelle) Kinney of Columbus, Ronald T. Kinney Jr. of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Kirk Wooding of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Cassandra Kinney of Warren, Mrs. Yvette Nicole (Tommy) Wade of Pickerington and Ms. Kacie Wooding of Stone Mountain, Georgia; three sisters, Ms. Mae White of Detroit, Michigan, Ms. Patricia Queenie of Buffalo, New York and Ms. Linda Sims of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; two aunts, Mrs. Eleanor (Joseph) Williamson and Ms. Carmaine Rice both of Warren; his beloved dog, Prince and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Betty Hall; one brother, Arthur Kinney Jr. and one granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Agape Assembly where Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2692 Brier St., S.E. and 906 Highland Avenue, S.W., the home of his aunt, Mrs. Eleanor Williamson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.