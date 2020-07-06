Ronald R. LaPorte, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. LaPorte, 79, passed away at 12:32 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles.

He was born in New York, New York on April 8, 1941 the son of Benjamin and Rose Agnes (Locicero) LaPorte.



Ron honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Army National Guard and the Vienna Fish and Game Club.

He retired in 1983 after working over 20 years as a Level One General Superintendent in the Department of Sanitation in New York City.

He had a love of dogs and was a model train collector.



Ron is survived by his wife, Catherine (Novak) LaPorte whom he married on April 22, 1994; two daughters, Linda (David) Amodio of Howland and Stacey Bisker of Sebring; son, Joseph Keffer of Howland; four granddaughters, Madeline Hogan, Caleigh Hogan, Erika Amodio and Kaitlyn Amodio and brother, Robert LaPorte of North Carolina.



Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Betty Angelini of Warren First Presbyterian Church will officiate.



The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of Bella Care Hospice, Shepherd of the Valley and Washington Square Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Yo. Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.