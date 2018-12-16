Ronald M. Glass Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Private family services were held Saturday, December 15, for Ronald M. Glass, 71, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Ron was born August 16, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Matthew and Melva (Nisevitch) Glass.

Ron was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served his the country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1972.

He owned and operated Ron Glass Motors in Boardman.

Throughout Ron’s life, he had a great passion for cars. His time was spent restoring cars, going to car shows and enjoying classic cars. Ron also enjoyed fishing and boating.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former, Leatrice M. Delle Rose; a daughter, Denise (Spencer) Hollendoner of Canfield; a son, David Glass of Maryland and two granddaughters, Camryn and Reese Hollendoner.

Ron was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Fiorentine.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Michaels Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.