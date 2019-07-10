Ronald Lee Seachrist, New Waterford, Ohio – Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Seachrist, 81, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hospice House of Poland.

Ronald was born December 23, 1937 in Fairfield, Ohio, son of the late Herbert and Ada (Russel) Seachrist.

After graduation he joine the U.S. Army Reserves.

He had been employed with Columbiana Pump as a moulder for 20 years and later worked as a custodian at the Crestview Local School District for 20 years before retiring. After retirement, he along with his wife, owned and operated S&R Concessions for a number of years.

He coached baseball and was active in his kids and grandkids sporting events and liked watching his favorite teams, the Browns and Buckeyes. He enjoyed camping with his wife for many years. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father and grandfather, always putting family first.

He was a member of the New Waterford Methodist Church.

Ronald is survived by his son, Ronald (Denise) Seachrist, Jr. of Homer City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Cyrus of East Palestine; three grandchildren, Gregory and Mitchell Cyrus and Taylor Seachrist; as well as, three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Bayley and Levi Cyrus.

His wife, Sally (Guy) Seachrist, preceded him in death 21 days earlier. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters, as well as a son-in-law, Lee Cyrus in 2016.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the New Springfield Church of God with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A private interment will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

