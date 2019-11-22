Ronald Lee Reese II, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Reese II, 43, of Champion, was found on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Champion after being missing for a year. The Trumbull County Medical Examiner is investigating.

He was born March 5, 1975 in Warren the son of Ronald L. Reese, Jr. and Jean McMillen Reese and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Champion High School Class of 1993.

Ron was recently an Uber driver. He previously worked for Warren Baking as a baker and for a longtime was a short order cook at the University of Larchmont in Warren where he was known by many. Ron also worked for Universal Polymer and Rubber in Middlefield as a transporter.

He had a passion for Dungeons and Dragons; Legos and enjoyed going to the movies particularly adventures. Ron was a Star Wars and Star Trek buff.

Ron will forever be remembered and cherished by his wife, the former Olivia J. Murphy whom he married on April 18, 1998; his mother, Jean Reese of Champion; three children, Luke M. Reese, Valerie A. Reese and Morgan C. Reese all of the home and a sister, Betsy (Dan) Danus of Warren. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Dan (Amy) Murphy of San Francisco, California and David Murphy of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Deborah Murphy of Warren and by two nieces, Ayanda and Julia Mutere.

In was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Mary (Martin) Murphy and stepmother-in-law, Cathy (Petrick) Murphy.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the vestibule of Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral celebrating the life of Ron will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the church with Father J. Jeffrey Baker as celebrant on Sunday, November 24.

The family would like to thank all of those who showed support to them during this difficult time and for keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.