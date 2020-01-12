Ronald Lee Masciangelo, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Masciangelo, 72, proud member of the class of 1965 Niles McKinley Red Dragons and Air Force Veteran, died at home, on Monday, January 6, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Ronnie, as he was known growing up, was born on April 21, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Yolanda C. (Veri) and Patrick Ralph Masciangelo, first generation Italians whose hard work were part of the fabric of Northeast Ohio.

After graduating high school, he attended Youngstown State University.

Thereafter, Ron enlisted in the United States Air Force. Sergeant Ron Masciangelo served four years as an enlisted Aeromedical Specialist achieving the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and a stack of letters of achievement. Among his duties was airbase crash rescue and recovery. While in the Air Force, Ron married Jesse Rubin and they embarked on their life of 17 years together.

At 15 years old, Ron started his grocery career working at Robins Family Market in Niles. After getting out of the Air Force, Ron decided to make his career in the grocery business. In a few short years, Ron and Jesse moved to Arizona. Ron lived for thirty years in Mesa, Arizona working for the former Alpha Beta/ABCO and then Safeway grocery.

After years of being away from one another, on August 12, 1989, Ron married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Ellen Morrison.

Ron loved being a part of Grace Fellowship Church of Niles, Ohio.

He also enjoyed following politics and going out to breakfast with the ‘65 Niles Club. Ron was an avid sports fan and loved yelling at the TV when watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ron’s pride and joy were his grandchildren Alex, Dominic, Gianna, Philip, and Audrey and keeping up with their interests and activities.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Father Richard J. Masciangelo.

Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Beth E. Masciangelo of Niles, Ohio; daughter, C. Aimee (Scott) Tiernan of Vail, Arizona; three sons, David J. (Monika) Masciangelo of Peoria, Arizona, Aaron J. Masciangelo of Mesa, Arizona and R. Philip (Kenya) Masciangelo of Warren, Ohio; his five grandchildren; his sister, Diane (Wilbur) Wilson of North Jackson, Ohio and brother, Nicholas (Lilian) Masciangelo of Niles, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mahoning Valley Hope Center, 3217 Surrey Rd South East, Warren, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an important project to Ron, the Grace Fellowship building fund and select Capital Campaign for the 325, putting Ron Masciangelo in the memo.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements where you can share a fond memory or condolence.

