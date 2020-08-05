Ronald L. Seachrist, Jr., New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Seachrist, Jr., 59, passed away at his home in Homer City, Pennsylvania, Monday, August 3, 2020 with family by his side.

He was born April 20, 1961 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Ronald, Sr. and Sally Guy Seachrist.

Ronald was raised in New Waterford, Ohio where he resided until 1999.

He was a 1979 graduate of Crestview High School.

He enjoyed bonfires with his family and friends, playing poker, watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also loved going to the beach and his dogs.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise (Flickinger) Seachrist, whom he married September 27, 1986; a daughter, Taylor (fiancé, Roger Miller) Seachrist of Homer City, Pennsylvania and a sister, Karen Cyrus of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Lee Cyrus.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Ohio with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

