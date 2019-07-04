Ronald L. Scarberry, Sr., Kinsman, Ohio – Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Scarberry, Sr., 75, of Andover, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon, Ohio.

He was born January 10, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of Randolph and Vivian L. (Whittington) Scarberry.

A resident of Andover for the past 30 years, Ron was formerly of Kinsman.

He was employed as a truck driver for Kaiser Permanente out of Cleveland.

Ron formerly attended the Leon United Methodist Church and he enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Ron is survived by his wife, Diane H. (Schaefer) Scarberry, whom he married August 8, 1982, of Andover; his son, Ronald L. Scarberry, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio; his daughter, Rhonda McMasters of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Ron will be cremated and no services held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ronald L. Scarberry, Sr., please visit our Sympathy Store.