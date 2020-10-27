Ronald John Terchila, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald John Terchila, 83, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 14, 1937 to Mary Olga (Moldovan) and John Terchila Jr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Ron served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On July 26, 1979 he married his wife Sarah Jane (Marrie) Terchila, who survives at home.



Ron was employed at Sharpsville Steel Fabricators for 20 years. He was also employed with Trinity Industries for 13 years, retiring in 2000. Additionally, Ron was employed at Rite Aid (formerly Greenwood Pharmacy) and several flower shops delivering beautiful arrangements.



Mr. Terchila went on to obtain his GED in 2001 before going on to receive an Associate Degree as an Electrical Technician from New Castle School Of Trades. While at NCST, Ron remained on the Dean’s List and had perfect attendance.



His hobbies included metal detecting, visiting casinos, horse races, reading, mowing the grass on his old CubCadet and visiting all the neighbors, He loved tinkering around in his garage and had the knowledge to fix anything that was presented to him. He loved sitting out on the deck by the pool soaking up the warm sun and taking his grandchildren for rides on the riding mower.



His favorite moments were watching Mackenzie and Addie swim in the pool, making his special hot chocolate for Aubree, tickling Jacksons belly and sitting on the front porch swing with Bailey. He enjoyed talking with Morgan about her career in law and chatting with Madison about his experience in the military compared with hers.



Ron is survived by his daughters: Ronda Bonekovic of Masury, Ohio; Teri Ellis of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; Marlena (Tyler) Blatt of Masury, Ohio, grandchildren: Morgan Bonekovic, Madison Bonekovic, Addie Blatt, Mackenzie O’Brien, Aubree Blatt, Jackson Blatt and Bailey Blatt. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews that he loved and enjoyed spending time with.



The family would like to thank Sharon Regional Hospice staff for their care and compassion.



Friends may call Thursday October 29, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150



A prayer service will be offered Thursday October 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home with full military honors.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

