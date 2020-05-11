Ronald J. Rafferty, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Rafferty, Sr., 81, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

Ronald was born August 12, 1938, in Salem, son of Joseph and Muriel Berresford Rafferty.

He was a 1957 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He worked Sutherin Greenhouses for 15 years as well as a meat cutter and at area steel mills.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fay, whom he married October 29, 1961; two sons, Ronald Jr. (Corrie) Rafferty of East Palestine, Brian (Tammy) Rafferty of Columbiana; two daughters, Doreen (Clarence) Charniga of Columbiana, Pamela (Kevin) Semon of East Palestine; two sisters, Joann (Robert) Hays of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Patricia Yagielski of North Canton; 13 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

A private interment will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

All other services will be private at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.