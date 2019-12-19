Ronald J. Duda, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Duda, Sr., 84, of Willowhurst Circle, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Carriage Manor Nursing Home.

He was born in New Castle, on April 22, 1935, a son of the late Stephen M. and Mollie E. (Piatek) Duda.

He was married to Carol L. (Shenker) Duda on October 13, 1956, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Duda was a purchasing agent for City Welding, retiring after over 30 years. He was musician playing the saxophone, he enjoyed golfing, going to the casino and vegetable gardening and canning.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Cheryl A. ‘Sheri’ Pascarella of New Castle, Mark S. Duda and his wife, Diane of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Ronald J. Duda, Jr. of Masury, Ohio; one brother, Thomas Duda and his wife, Carole of Greenville; three grandchildren, Nicole Lanigan and her husband, Shane, Leigh Ann Newman and her husband, Christopher and Kayla Scanlon and her husband, Tyler and five great-grandchildren, Camryn, Brody, Addyson, Mya and Caden.

He was also preceded in death by his son-in law, Philip Pascarella and his sister, Delores Pitzer.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.

A memorial blessing service will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Entombment will be in Park Side Cemetery.