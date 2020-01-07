Ronald J. Addison, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Addison, Sr., age 69, of E. Jamestown Road, Greene Township, Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, January 4, 2020, unexpectedly of natural causes in UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh.

He was born in Greenville on April 28, 1950 to Daniel J. and Margaret (Robbins) Addison.

Ron was a 1968 graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

He was employed for over 20 years at the former Universal Refractories in Transfer. Ron had also worked part time for many years at The Hub in Greenville and had served as the owner/operator of the store until its closing.

He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, Greenville.

Ron had previously served for over 20 years as a volunteer firefighter with Transfer and West Salem V.F.D.’s.

He was an avid Notre Dame fan, enjoyed reading westerns, loved his dog, “Bandit” and attending and supporting his grandchildren’ sporting events and activities.

On October 28, 1978 he married the former Glenna L. Ramp, she survives. Also survivng are his children, Tonya L. Houck of Transfer, Ronald J. Addison, Jr. and his wife, Laurie, of Watauga, Texas and Timothy N. Addison and his wife, Heather, of Greenville; three brothers, Daniel Addison and his wife, Nancy, of Ravenna, Ohio, Benjamin Addison and his wife, Eleanore, of Sharon and Lawrence Addison and his wife, Monica, of Espyville; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Mowery and a son-in-law and best friend, Rick Houck.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home. Rev. Jeremy McClain, officiating Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church

Burial with committal prayers will be held in Hadley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 516 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.