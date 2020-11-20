Ronald “Gene” Sikora, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Gene” Sikora, 86, of Hernando Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John and Matilda (Ulicny) Sikora and was raised in Smoky Hollow.

While attending Ursuline High School, he excelled on the basketball, football and track teams. One of his proudest achievements was being inducted into the Ursuline Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Gene served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, from 1957-1959.

After his honorable discharge, he married the love of his life, Shirley Bobanic, in 1962.

He spent 35 years employed with Republic Steel and ten years with Hynes Industries but always found time to volunteer at his local parish, St. Mary’s, Youngstown, Ohio and the former Byzantine Catholic Central (BCC) Elementary School in Poland, Ohio. Gene was a member of the Greek Catholic Union and for many years, served as the athletic director for the Youngstown chapter of the GCU. After he and Shirley retired to Homosassa, Florida in 2002, he volunteered his services at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church for canned food drives. He also became a member of the Knights of Columbus, earning the honor of 3rd Degree Knight.

Gene was pre-deceased by his wife in December of 2017 and his brother, Robert Sikora.

He is survived by his son, Ron Sikora and his wife, Sally (Schnell), Sikora of Hernando Beach, Florida, with whom he made his home; sisters-in-law, Carole (Bobanic) Barnett and her husband, Donald Barnett, of Henderson, Nevada and Fran (Bell) Sikora of Avon, Ohio; brother-in-law, Basil “Bo” Bobanic and his wife, Pat (Self) Bobanic of Tampa, Florida; nephews, Sean Barnett, Nicholas, Barnett, Timothy Bobanic, Gregory Bobanic and Johnny Sikora; nieces, Jennifer (Bobanic) Clement and Linda Sikora; stepgrandsons, Joshua Miller and Justin Miller and stepgreat-granddaughters, Megan Miller and Emma Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, Florida with Fr. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant.

Private entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, Florida.

Anyone wishing to honor Gene’s memorial with a donation, may send it to St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446 or donate online at mystthomas.org .

Arrangements handled by Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida www.wilderfuneral.com.