Ronald Eugene Smith, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Smith, Sr., 81, of 611 Bennington Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 9:47 a.m. at his residence of heart failure.

He was born December 9, 1938 in Powellton, West Virginia, the son of James E. and Roberta Kurtz Smith, residing in the area for 74 years.

Mr. Smith was employed with Warren Seat Cover for 42 years as a master upholsterer and detailer, before retiring in 2002. He also worked for Customized Packard Motor Cars.

He was a 1956 graduate of The Rayen School.

He was a member of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, belonged to the Crème de la Crème Couples Club, past member of the So So’s Club and enjoyed sports and traveling.

He married Sarah M. Bobo Smith April 13, 1957.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn one son, Ronald E. (Florene) Smith of Campbell; one sister, Ms. Vickie M. Clinkscale of Youngstown; one grandchild, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Walter “Bobby” Smith and William Kenneth Smith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.