Ronald E. Tarnaski, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Tarnaski, Jr., 48, of Albert Street, died after fighting a courageous battle with colon cancer, Monday, February 3, 2020 in New Caney, Texas where he was being treated at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas.

He was born in New Castle on February 26, 1971 the son of the late Ronald E. Tarnaski, Sr. and Carol Lee (Clements) Tarnaski, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Tarnaski was a corrections officer at the Lawrence County Jail for 10 years. He then worked in transportation for GE for a number of years.

Ron was a Marine veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two children, Gage T. Tarnaski of New Castle and Meghan Lee Tarnaski of New Castle and one sister, Kristen Shutack of New Castle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Ron Eade of Church of Genesis will officiate.