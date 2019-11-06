Ronald E. McDaniel, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. McDaniel, 78, of 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, died peacefully Sunday evening, November 3, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Ronald, affectionately known as “Ronnie” was born July 20, 1941, in Meadville, a son of Earl and Virginia McDaniel.

He was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed as a Fabrication Supervisor at Greenville Steel Car.

Ronald was an avid sports fan; especially football, where his favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. He spent his free time gardening and baking and keeping up with the national news. He was licensed as an amateur radio operator and was fascinated by radio theory and computer technology.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; two daughters, Sherri Hauser and her husband, Randy and Michele Orahood and her husband, Stephen and three grandchildren, Kirsten Hauser, Ashley Orahood and Paige Orahood, all of Greenville.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Jerrold.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.