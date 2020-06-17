Live Now
DA announces charges in Rayshard Brooks killing
Ronald Dale Wright, Sr., Niles, Ohio

June 16, 2020

Ronald Dale Wright, Sr., Niles, Ohio-obit
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Dale Wright, Sr., 76, passed away unexpectedly at 7:20a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the University Hospital, Cleveland following complications of abdominal surgery.

Ronald was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1943 the son of Clyde L. and Ida M. (Adams) Wright and has lived here most of his life.

Ronald was retired from the paint shop at General Motors Company where he was employed for 38 years.

He attended the Niles schools and was a member of the South Side Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, classic cars and trucks. He was an avid Nascar fan and he traveled to the area casinos.

Ron is survived by his wife, June M. Yuhasz Wright whom he married December 23, 1961; daughter, Deborah (Stephen) Devorich of Niles; son, Ronald D. (Andrea) Wright Jr. of Cortland; four grandchildren, Cole Wright, Ryleigh Wright, Brittany (Christopher) Laird, Samantha (Michael) Racz; four great-grandchildren Aurora, Peyton, Sophia, Amelia; sister, Beverly Jack-Witt of Florida.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother Clyde Wright and sister, Marilyn Kelly.
At Ronald’s request to his family, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Please remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to his family. 

