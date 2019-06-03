Ronald D. Achenbach, Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Achenbach, Sr., 61, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, Warren.

Mr. Achenbach was born July 1, 1957, in Sharpsville, a son of George and Helen (Mack) Achenbach, Jr.

A 1975 graduate of Sharon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of The Old Guard serving in Arlington National Cemetery at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Ron drove truck for many years and was employed by XPO Logistics, Lordstown, Ohio.

He was of the Catholic faith. A

devout family man, Ron loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and coached several of his sons’ youth sports teams. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and taking trips to the casino.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth “Lisa” Kreitler, whom he married January 24, 2009; two sons, Ronald (Adrienne) Achenbach, Jr. of Hubbard, Ohio and Jeff (Lauren) Achenbach of South Pymatuning Township; a stepson, Robert Easton of Howland, Ohio; his former spouse, Toni Brenick of Sharon; five sisters, Georganne (James) Timmerman of Naples, Florida, Patricia (Raymond) Galie of Haverstown, Pennsylvania, Debi (Marcus) Soxie of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Jackie Conti-Koscheka of Waldorf, Maryland and Vickie Achenbach of Deltona, Florida; a brother, George (Susan) Achenbach of Sharon; six grandchildren, Zachary, Pierce, Reese and Christian Achenbach, Xahria Easton and Xavier Yochman and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE #5, Warren, OH 44484.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday, June 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation on Monday, June 10. The Wheatland A.L., West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard will render military honors prior to the funeral service.

