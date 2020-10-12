Ronald C. Knapp, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Knapp, 74, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at The Villa’s at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Ronald was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1946 to the late Carl E. and Ruth C. Humphrey Knapp.



He was a 1964 graduate of Greenville High School and a 1972 graduate of Slippery Rock State College earning a BA in History.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, from 1965 to 1967.

He was an EMT for Greenville Area Ambulance Service and went on to become manager of both Titusville and Grove City Ambulance Services. In 1978 he began his career as a police officer, serving one year in Greenville and Hempfield Township Police Department for the next 27 years. Upon retirement in 2007, he briefly served as house arrest officer for Mercer County.

He was a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 145, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3374, both of Greenville and Fraternal Order of Police, Lakelands Lodge 88.



He enjoyed hunting, camping, reading, photography and music. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and friends, driving and going for rides and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy J. (Groce) Knapp. They were married on March 19, 1971 in Winchester, Virginia. Also surviving are two daughters, Terri L. Mullens and her husband, Jason, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia and Lisa M. Knapp and her fiancé, JohnPaul Johnson, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Melodie Knapp, John Johnson, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Luella Mullens of Shepherdstown, West Virginia and Sidney Johnson, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, Daniel F. Knapp and his wife, Diane, of Florida; sister, Darla Engstrom and her husband, Tedd, of Adamsville, Pennsylvania and sister-in-law, Sandy Knapp of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Edward C. Knapp; two brothers, John and Thomas Knapp and sister, Rebecca Finkbeiner.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville with an FOP Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15 with Rev. Brenda Martin, officiating.



Burial with military honors provided by Greenville VFW will be held following the funeral at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Masks are required and Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced at the funeral home and church.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or dav.org or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

