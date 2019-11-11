Ronald C. Davies, Sr., South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Davies, Sr., age 92, of 14th South Pymatuning Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 5, 1927 to Clarence H. and Helen A. (Holman) Davies.

He was a 1945 graduate of Sharon High School, served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1945-1946 and received a B.S. in Accounting and Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1950.

Ron was employed with Morrison Lumber in Greenville from 1951-1989, retiring as Vice President. He then created Davies Lumber in 1989 and worked as the owner/operator until 2008.

Ron attended Transfer Baptist Church and was a past member of the former Greencrest Baptist Church.

As a 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290, where he served as Secretary and Past Master. He was a member of Valley of New Castle Scottish Rite, Golden Triangle York Rite College #32 and had served as Most Puissant Grand Master Grand Council of Royal and Select Master Masons of PA 2007-2008 years. Ron was also a member of Sharon Council #48 Royal & Select Master Masons and served as Knight Companion of Red Cross of Constantine and Appended Orders. In addition, he was a member of Reynolds VFW Post #7599 and Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

As a longtime supporter of Reynolds Athletics, he was very active with Reynolds Football Boosters and had served as President for two years. Ron was a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan; as well as, a dog lover; especially Bassett Hounds. He was an avid golfer, bowler and hunter and enjoyed spending time at the camp in Tionesta, attending Mahoning Valley Scrapper games and being with his grandchildren.

On February 12, 1949 he married the former Sally M. Brown; she passed away on September 30, 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Leigh Ann Milich and her husband, Raymond, of Greenville; two sons, Ronald C. Davies, Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Greenville and William T. Davies and his wife, Katherine, of Ft. Myers, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Alan Davies.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. F&AM Eureka Lodge #290 will conduct a Masonic Service at the funeral home, Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Onnalee Patterson, officiating.

Burial will be in Rickert Cemetery, Transfer, Pennsylvania.