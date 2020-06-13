Ronald Anthony Taylor, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Anthony Taylor, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 60.

Ron was born October 2, 1959 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Thomas Howard Sr. and Dorothy Agnes “Cookie” (Matusick) Taylor.

Ron was a 1977 graduate of Farrell High School where he was a member of the baseball team.

He spent time as a truck driver in his younger years and most recently was employed by CCL Container and EXAL Aluminum as a materials handler.



Ron was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed watching baseball, fishing, reading and doing puzzles, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family.

He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Denise (Palmer-Taylor) Fenskie, Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is also survived by a daughter, Veronica Lynn Taylor-Ekis, Fayetteville, North Carolina and a son, Nicholas Thomas Taylor and his wife Amanda of Girard, Ohio, with his two step-granddaughters, Haylee and Peyton with two grandchildren due to arrive soon. He also has a brother, Thomas H. Taylor, Jr.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother Donald Edward Taylor.

In accordance with Ron’s wishes there will be no viewing or service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 3125, Williamsport, PA 177001-0125.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146



Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net