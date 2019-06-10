Ronald A. Weir Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald (Ronnie) A. Weir, age 53 of Southington, Ohio, has left behind the pain and troubles of this world and into his Heavenly Father’s arms on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Cortland Health Care Center in Cortland, Ohio after a final battle with cancer.

He was born on February 11, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ronald G. Weir and Emily L. Baer and surviving beloved stepmom, Shirley J. Weir.

He has lived in Southington for a lot of his life and had attended the Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church and loved attending The Fountain Church in Garrettsville.

Ronnie has previously worked as a steelworker for Warren Steel Holdings; as well as, many other different employment ventures throughout his life.

Being at the beach and the ocean were his happy places. He also enjoyed flea markets, auctions, golfing, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by one daughter, Lauren K. Weir of Leavittsburg, Ohio; two sisters, Lori Weir of Kinsman, Ohio and Renee (Brian) Seger of Troutman, North Carolina and one brother, Jerry (Tiffany) Droeder of Champion, Ohio. He is also survived by his beloved nephews, Michael D. Root, Justin (Brittany) Seger and Brent Seger and nieces, Bethany Root, Ericka (Anthony) O’Brien and Leslie Humes. Ronnie also enjoyed spending time with his ten great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Delightful E.C. Church, 2473 Barclay-Messerly Road, Southington, Ohio, on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485 in memory of Ronald A. Weir.

The Weir Family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Cortland Healthcare Center, Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.comwww.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.