Ronald A. Lotarski, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Lotarski, age 85, of Jamestown and formerly of Westland, Michigan, passed away Monday afternoon, December 7, 2020 in Pennsylvania Soldier’s and Sailors’ Home, Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 16, 1935 a son of Anthony and Veronica Lotarski. He served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was employed as a Produce Manager at the A&P Store in Detroit for 40 years.

Ronald is survived by two sons, Mark Lotarski and his wife, Joan, of Hamilton, Ohio and Alan Lotarski and his wife, Susan, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Renee Spaulding of Canton, Michigan; a brother, Richard Lotarski and his wife, Virginia, of Canton, Michigan; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Dennis Lotarski, Larry Lotarski, William Lotarski and Robert Lotarski.

There will be no services.

Burial will be private at St. Hedwig Cemetery and Mausoleum, Inc., Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.