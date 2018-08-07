My Valley Tributes

Ronald A. Beshara Obituary

Canfield, Ohio - August 5, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with Chorbishop Michael Kail as celebrant and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa con-celebrating for Ronald A. Beshara, 66, of Canfield, who passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at his residence from chronic heart failure.

Ronald will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his smile and fun-loving personality. Everyone knew if Ron was your friend, then you had a friend for life.

He was born April 27, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Eleanor (Dohar) Beshara and was a lifelong area resident.

Ron was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity.

Ron was a member of the Air Force Reserves where he served as a fireman and graduated from Chanute Technical Training Center on December 17, 1970 with his Fire Protection Specialist Certification.

Ron was retired from the Youngstown Fire Department and was also partners with his brothers at the Rebel 38 Truck Plaza and Mickey’s Bar in the Uptown. 

Ron was a member of St. Maron Church, its Knights of St. Maron Society, the International Association of Fire Fighters and Tippecanoe Country Club where he enjoyed many wonderful times with all his friends. 

Ron had many passions throughout his life. He loved spending time outdoors; especially boating and spending time with his family and friends at Lake Milton. Ron also enjoyed cooking and baking and was best known for his cream puffs and clothespin cookies.

Ron leaves to cherish his precious memories his two brothers, George Beshara and Bill Beshara both of Canfield; a sister, Alberta “Birdie” Vantell of Canfield; 14 nieces and nephews, Brent, Kamlie, Elly, Anthony, Joseph, Gina, Justine, Chad, Melissa, Christine, Joey, Ricky, Diane and Vince along with several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and William Beshara and a sister, Renee Beshara.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, (new location) where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Friday morning, August 10, 2018 from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, C/O Shrine Tower Fund, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451 or St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Ronald’s Family.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


