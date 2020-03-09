Rolland J. Warren, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rolland J. Warren, 82, a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, passed away March 8, 2020 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem.

Rolland was born June 2, 1937 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Edith Hartsell Warren.

He was a member of the Church of God in Lisbon and worked for Clark Pulley in Salem for a number of years prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed mowing the grass and working on small engines.

Rolland is survived by his wife of 22 years, Clara Dotson Warren; a step son, Bill (Wendy) Pander of East Palestine; two step daughters, Wendy (Andrew) Borders of Beaver Falls, Judy Chambers of New Castle; a sister, Mildred Baker of Alliance; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Kenneth and Harold Warren and three sisters, Doris Ehrhart, Bo Welsh and Betty Dangerfield.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.