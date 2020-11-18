Roger A. Patton, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Allen Patton, 66, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 19, 1954 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Wallace and Margaret Patton of Greenville.

Roger was a 1973 graduate of Reynolds High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Roger married Shirley Johnston Patton on August 19, 1978. They lived in Greenville, Pennsylvania for many years before recently settling in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Roger retired in August 2018 from CCL in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he worked as an extrusion operator for 30 years. He also proudly worked as a Pennsylvania Game Commissioner for over 20 years.

Roger enjoyed traveling, hunting, auto racing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Margaret Patton of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Ruth Patton of Brockway, Pennsylvania and his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Grace Foulks of Brookville, Pennsylvania.

Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley Patton; son, Tom Patton and wife, Jennifer Patton and two granddaughters, Kylee and Caroline Patton, all of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his brother, Michael Patton of Greenville, Pennsylvania and his sister, Kathy Painter of Avondale, Arizona.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Private Family Memorial Service will be following calling hours at the funeral home on Saturday, November 21. Rev. Don Reed, Pastor of Crossing Path Ministries, officiating

The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.