Rogene M. Swift, Pierpoint, Ohio

PIERPOINT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogene M. Swift, age 84, of Pierpont, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus permanently on Friday, March 20, 2020.



She was born March 21, 1935, in Monroe, Ohio, a daughter of Cleo I. and Flora R. (Broughton) Speer.



A lifelong area resident, Mrs. Swift was a 1953 graduate of Pierpont High School. She owned and operated “Rogene’s Kitchen” in Pierpont for over 20 years. Earlier she was employed at Andover Industries, Hercules Industries in Conneaut and she waitressed at the Kingsville Truck Stop.



She formerly attended the Pierpont Presbyterian Church and she currently was leading the Expressions of Jesus Church.



She was active in Cub Scouts while her children were growing up; and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. She loved to spend time with her family and loved being around people.

Mrs. Swift married David William Swift on August 16, 1953, and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2014.



She is also preceded by her parents; her granddaughter, Jackie Lee Williams; her sister, Debbie Nelson.



She is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Williams of Painesville, Ohio, and Jeannie (Al) Wilgus of Tulsa, Oklahome; two sons, Dan (Linda) Swift and Lee (Liz) Swift, both of Pierpont, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Housel of Jefferson, Ohio and Carol (Dave) Fuller of Ashtabula, Ohio; one brother, Jim (Rachel) Speer of Pierpont, Ohio; her dog, C.C.



A private service will be held for the family and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Pierpont, Ohio.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.

