Rodney W. "Rod" Evans Obituary

Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Rodney W. “Rod” Evans, of Hermitage, formerly of East Freedom, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 7:52 a.m. in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 68.

On January 24, 1950, Rod was the only boy of four children born in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania to Betty (Shaw) and Walter Evans, both now deceased.

After earning his BS in Business Administration from Robert Morris University in 1972, where he also was a member of the Phi Delta Mu fraternity, Rod was employed as a manufacturer’s representative at Werner Ladder and Champion Cutting Tools, retiring after 45 years.

Also in 1972, Rod and Patricia (Rooney) Evans were wed on August 26. She survives at home. Together, they had two sons, Gregory and his wife, Marilyn and Geoffrey and his wife, Mindi, all of Hermitage. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Madison, Connor, Daniella, Dante and Dylan and three sisters, Yvonne Flaugh of East Freedom, Pennsylvania, Sherry Bechtel of Currysville, Pennsylvania and Melanie Blazvich of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania.

Rod was a major supporter of Hickory High School athletics and was very active in the sporting community, coaching in the Hermitage Little League for ten years, officiating both high school and college basketball for 23 years and golfing in the Farrell American Legion Legue for 25 years.

Rod enjoyed spending Thursday nights with “The Posse” and was an avid fan of Duke basketball, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates but what he cherished most of all was attending and cheering on all of his grandkids as they competed in various sports, academics and other activities. He loved them very much.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Monday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to time of service in the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Owen Wagner officiating.

Friends may sign online guestbook at flynnfuneralhome.com.

 

