Rodney Joseph Kosciuszko, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Joseph Kosciuszko, 66, of Benjamin Franklin Highway, Edinburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Edinburg.

He was born October 20, 1953 in New Castle, a son of the late Ted and Betty (Jones) Kosciuszko.

He was married to Brenda Joyce (Schweitzer) Kosciuszko on September 11, 1999, she survives in Edinburg.

Rodney was an owner/operator truck driver retiring after 30 years. After that he was a mechanic for Tim Stoner in New Castle.

He enjoyed camping, woodworking and riding motorcycles. Rodney built his own remote control tractor trailer modeled after his own truck.

In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Rodney Jay Kosciuszko of New Castle, Michael E. Kosciuszko of New Castle, Cody T. Kosciuszko of New Castle, Laura Parker of Littlefield, Texas, Michael J. Mooers of Highland Ranch, Colorado and Jennifer Mooers of New Castle; one brother, Ted Kosciuszko of New Castle; one sister, Susie Thompson of Canton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Kosciuszko.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.