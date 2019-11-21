Rodney D. Holland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney D. Holland, 47, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born December 11, 1971 in Warren, the son of Ronald S. and Frances D. (Hancock) Holland and had lived in the area all his life.

Rodney received his education from Warren G. Harding High School, Youngstown State University, and ITT Tech.

He had worked for many years in food service and enjoyed watching television, cooking and listening to music, with a special fondness for Prince.

He is sadly missed by his sister, Verra L. Holland of Warren and by a host of nieces and nephews who adored him.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one sister, Ellen Theresa Holland; and two brothers, Darrell E. Holland and Vincent K. Holland.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.