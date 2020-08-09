Rodgers “Sugar” Richardson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodgers “Sugar” Richardson of Warren departed this life Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Sharon Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 20, 1926 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of Cull and Daisy Rogers Richardson, residing in the area for 61 years.

Mr. Richardson was the owner/operator of Richardson Trucking Company for 15 years as a truck driver, before retiring in 2000. He also worked for Falcon Trucking Company and Rockwell International Steel Corporation.

He graduated in 1944 from Crenshaw County Training School.

He was a member of the Progressive Baptist Church and enjoyed electric trains and model cars, baseball, listening to jazz and the blues and loved fishing.

He served honorable in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Donald Duane Richardson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Timothy Richardson and Eric Eichelberger, both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Mary Velma Mallory of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard Dug Richardson and Warren Richardson, Sr.; one sister, Ms. Ora Mae Richardson and his faithful dog, Franky.

Local calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore Chapel Funeral Home in Luverne, Alabama with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Little Baptist Cemetery of Luverne.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 2232 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44481, the home of his son, Timothy Richardson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

