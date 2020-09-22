Robin Jo Libert, Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Jo Libert, 64, died Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born July 23, 1956 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Doris L. (Reitzel) Finkelstein and the late Robert J. Fenstermacher.

Robin was a homemaker.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 29 years, Kenneth Libert; her daughter, Liane Libert at home; stepchildren, Angie Libert of Lisbon and Corey Libert of East Liverpool; her sister, Donna Mellon of Holly Springs, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews in North Carolina and Illinois.

The family is planning a memorial service later in the year.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home. To leave condolences visit www.weberfh.com

