Roberta V. Fry, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta V. Fry, 85, of Hadley Rd. in Greenville, passed away on Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Salem Twp., Pennsylvania on January 15, 1934 to the late John L. and Dorothy (Vosler) Roberts.

Roberta attended the Vosler, one room school house and graduated from the former Penn High School in 1951, where she served on the senior homecoming court.

She worked at First National Bank, Mossman’s Music and Card Shop and retired from R.D. Werner Co. in 1998.

Roberta was a member of North Salem United Methodist Church and loved reading her Bible.

She enjoyed being in her yard, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by: a daughter, Diane L. Fry of Greenville; a son, Bruce A. Fry and his wife, Tamra, of Greenwood, New York; four grandchildren, Laurel D. Fry and her husband, Patrick Elmor, of Kobe, Japan, Machael Guinnip and her husband, Shane, of Jasper, New York, Dylan A. Steuart of Greenville, and Aubrey Fry of State College, Pennsylvania; a soon to be born great-granddaughter, Jade Guinnip; a sister, Betty Lou Kittelmann of Harmony, Pennsylvania; three nieces and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: a grandson, Jered A. Fry; and her former husband, Gordon A. Fry. They were married on March 10, 1956 at North Salem United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center, 10 N. water St., Greenville, PA, 16125, or , Salvation Army, 288 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

