Roberta Charlotte Whiteside, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Charlotte Whiteside, 70, of 7 South Penn Ave., Apt. 301, Greenville, passed away following complications of bladder cancer, on Friday night, March 20, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Greenville, on April 29, 1949 to the late John and Amelia (Ray) Whiteside.



Roberta was a graduate of Greenville High School and worked for Packard Electric for 16 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the United Auto Workers (UAW).



She enjoyed music, dancing, singing and was very proud of her family.



Roberta is survived by: her daughter, Amiee Lynn Whiteside, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Naries Whiteside, Jonathan Rogge and Dallus Kucik; a brother, John Whiteside; in laws, Betty & Floyd Legree; four nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews and lots of friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Whiteside and a sister, Audrey Whiteside.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Roberta Charlotte Whiteside, please visit our Tribute Store.