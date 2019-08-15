Robert Yekich, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Yekich, 81, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 17, 1937 in Warren, the son of Peter and Velma (Rose) Yekich and had lived in the area all his life.

Bob attended the Lordstown Schools and worked 34 years for Copperweld before retiring in 1992.

He attended Life Church in Leavittsburg and enjoyed hunting, fishing and fixing cars.

Precious memories of Bob live on with his son, Keith Moore of Wichita, Kansas; four daughters, Diane Kawecki (Stanley) of Warren, Karie Stephens (Clifford) of Texas, Darlene Yekich-Border of Akron and Katherine Gill (Frank) of Warren; nine grandchildren, Christian Edward Moore, Thomas James White, Shawn Edward White, Bill Eugene Stephens, Sheena Louise Stephens, Shanda Stephens Franco, Robert David Gill, Ryan Kyle Gill and Cassandra Kay Yekich; many great-grandchildren; one sister, May Maffit of Warren; three sisters-in-law, Helen McClellan, Arlene Reed and Marilyn White and 19 nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Lora J. Greathouse York Yekich, whom he married May 15, 1993 and who passed May 15, 2011; a grandson, Christopher Edward Moore; three sisters, Mary Crow, Grace Shields and Katherine Dellinger and three brothers-in-law, Glenn McClellan, Chet Reed and Dean Blaine, Sr.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Bro. Dan Ellis officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 19 at the funeral home prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.