Robert Warren Zuschlag, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Warren Zuschlag, 69, of Greenville, went to be with his Lord, following a brief illness, at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon, Ohio.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1951 to the late Philip W. and Anna I. (Hinkson) Zuschlag.



Bob was a 1971 graduate of Greenville High School and retired from the former Golden Dawn and Giant Eagle in Greenville, where he worked for over 35 years.

He was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Christina Church in Greenville.



He loved being outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, gardening, or just walking. He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family, especially his grandsons. He was also an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.



Bob is survived by his wife at home, Linda (Christman) Zuschlag. They were married on January 25, 1975. Also surviving are two daughters, Tracy Mohr and her husband, Bryan and Tina Heckathorn and her husband, Richard, all of Greenville; four grandchildren, Aiden, Gabriel, Mason and Damien; two sisters, Janet A. Baer and her husband, Ron and Linda J. Zuschlag, all of Greenville and his father and mother-in-law, David and Wilma Christman, also of Greenville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Jamie Mohr.



A memorial service will be announced, once confirmed by the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.

