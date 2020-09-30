Robert W. Stanko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Stanko, 47, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, unexpectedly at his residence.

He was born November 16, 1972, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, son of Carl and Robin Comley Stanko.

Robert resided in Youngstown but was raised in Enon Valley.

He attended Blackhawk Schools and worked as a Mechanic.

He loved all things cars and automotive related and enjoyed drawing.

Robert is survived by his son, Josh (Kayla) Stanko of Tennessee; sister, Dawn (Joel) Smith of Petersburg; father, Carl Stanko of Darlington and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin McLaughlin, in 2018 and a sister in infancy, Christie Stanko.

There will be no public services observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

