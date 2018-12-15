My Valley Tributes

Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary

Warren, Ohio - December 11, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert W.S. Dennis, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at his residence. The Lord has taken him home and set him free.

He was born on April 11, 1954, the son of the late William H. Dennis, Sr., and Evelynmae Snyder Dennis.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Trumbull County and a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, class of 1972.

He owned and operated a landscaping business for many years and was a General Motors Institute trained mechanic who could repair anything. Bob was an outstanding wrestler in high school.

He loved music, played the guitar and was a talented drummer. In addition, he enjoyed drawing, painting and creating folk art. Bob's kind heart and gentle spirit will be missed by his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his mother, Evelynmae Dennis; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, William H. Dennis, Jr., Mary M. Dennis, Charles L. Dennis, LuAnne Dennis, Richard R. Dennis, Douglas A. Dennis, Martha R. Dennis, James M. Dennis and Felice Dennis; nine nephews, William H. Dennis III, Bret, Chris, Noah, Lucas, Jim, Chuck, Matthew and Doug Dennis; two nieces, Pauline (Becky) and Jennifer; four great-nephews and five great-nieces.

Per Robert's wishes there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

Friends may view send condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Trumbull County Dog Pound, 7501 Anderson Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

