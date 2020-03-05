Robert W. Heckathorn, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Heckathorn, 32, lifelong Newton Falls resident, passed away unexpectedly while working in Somers Point, New Jersey. The cause of death is pending with the Atlantic County Medical Examiner.

He was born January 12, 1988 in Warren, the son of Troy W. Heckathorn I and Kimberly (Rutan) Heckathorn Boxler.

Robert attended Newton Falls High School and worked as a salesman for antiglare windshield products.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and other loved ones.

Fond memories of Robert live on with his father, Troy Heckathorn I (Heather) of Newton Falls; his mother, Kimberly Boxler of Newton Falls; his wonderful grandfather, Gene Rutan (Marilou) of Kerrville, Texas; one son, Jacob Heckathorn of Newton Falls; five brothers, Troy W. Heckathorn II (Roxanne) of Warren, twin brother, Thomas E. Heckathorn (Tristan Balint) of Newton Falls, Nicholas Boxler of Oroville, California, Dominic Heckathorn of Ohio and Jordan Heckathorn of Newton Falls; two sisters, Amber Sevy (K.C. Lockney) of Niles and Cari Heckathorn of Ohio and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two grandmothers; one grandfather and his girlfriend, Amanda Brock.

Services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.


