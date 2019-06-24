Robert W. Edmonds Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2019, Jerusalem Baptist Church for Mr. Robert W. Edmonds, 63, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mercy Health Hospital.

Robert was born May 7, 1956 in Youngstown a son to James and Helen Williams Edmonds.

He was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He was a mechanic at Rainbow Muffler for some time along with being an all-around handyman. He also enjoyed working on cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Doris Farris and Eddie Edmonds of Cleveland, Michele Robinson, Carla Edmonds, Jennifer Robinson, Joanne (James) Stovall, Ernestine (Squire) Cross, Mary Rozier and Vernon Robinson all of Youngstown, Vanessa (Reggie) Hebron of Tennessee and James Edmonds, Jr. of Pittsburgh and a very dear brother-in-law, Roger Pack.

He was preceded in death by parents; his siblings, Betty Barron, Patricia Pack, Ann and Judy Williams, Larry Edmonds and Eugene, Jr. Myers and his stepmother, Lola Allen-Edmonds.

A viewing will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at F.D. Mason Funeral Home, Inc. and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28 at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.