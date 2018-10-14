Robert S. Nelson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert S. Nelson, 38, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Salem.

Rob was born January 9, 1980, in East Liverpool, son of Robert Nelson and Kathy Birnesser Mackall.

He was a 1998 graduate of East Palestine High School and worked most recently for Oliver Construction, but his real love was working as a tower climber for various companies.

When not working, he was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. His life was his children and loved spending time with family.

Rob is survived by his fiancée, Tiffany Dunham; a daughter, Paisley Grace, whom he resided with, as well as, three other children, Trystin Marie, Chase Robert and Xavier John, all of East Palestine. He also leaves his mother, Kathy (John) Mackall of Columbiana; father, Robert Nelson of Salem; sister, Tonya (Dan) McMillan of Columbiana; niece, Tavia; nephew, Kade; a great-niece, Brooklynn; as well as, his maternal grandparents, Tom and Shirley Birnesser and paternal grandmother, Marlis Freeze, all of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lance Freeze.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 16, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

All other services will be private.