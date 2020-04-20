Robert S. Bradley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. Bradley, age 45, lifelong resident of Warren, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born August 23, 1974 in Warren, the son of Robert A. and Kaye (Mayers) Bradley.

Robert graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School and attended DeVry Tech.

He worked at Kraftmaid in various positions for 16 years.

He enjoyed golf, playing softball, the Steelers and especially enjoyed watching his daughter play softball.

Precious memories of Robert live on with his mother, Kaye Bradley of Warren; his companion of 22 years, Tricia Williams of Warren; his daughter, Maria Dawn Bradley of Warren; his sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Robert Scholten of Southington and their children, Hailey and Josh Scholten; his uncle and aunt, Gary and Connie Mayers of Howland; his cousins, Denise, Tim, Mark, Jimmy, and Joyce and many other friends and family who were special to him and who miss him dearly.

Preceding him in death are his father, Robert A. Bradley and his grandparents.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.