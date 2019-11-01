Robert “Rex” E. Holden, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Rex” E. Holden, 89, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 28, 1930 in Jamestown, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert and Violet Gertrude (Bodamer) Holden Wagner.

He lived most of his life in Northeast Ohio, and spent 28 years in Florida before relocating to the area.

Rex worked as an engineer in plant layout at Packard Electric. He was a consummate steel guitar player, having played in bands for over 40 years. He played in 48 states and at the Grand Ole Opry. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed cards and Bingo.

He is sadly missed by his three children, Darla Loychik of Cortland, Julie Ann Brekoski of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Skip Holden of Vienna; seven grandchildren, Paul Murgola (Rachel), Alaina Reichart (Dan), Andrew Brekoski, Ian Holden, Meghan Thomas, Jonathan Holden and Amanda Holden and seven great-grandchildren, Gracie Murgola, Kalib Murgola, Grayson Thomas, Norah Thomas, Brian Holden, Alex Holden and Nate Holden.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his stepfather who raised him, Frank Wagner; a son, Rex Holden and a grandson, Brian Holden.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.


