Robert R. Beal, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Beal, Jr. ,age 63, of Andover, Ohio passed away Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 in UH Geauga Medical Center.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on September 11, 1957 a son of Robert R. Beal, Sr. and Violet (Bowser) Beal.

He was a 1975 graduate of Chardon High School and received an associates degree in HVAC from CCI in Cleveland. He was employed as a metal finisher at UTX Ind.

Robert enjoyed fishing, visits to Pymatuning Lake, listening to music – especially Pink Floyd – and loved his dog Rudy. He is survived by many loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Michael Beal.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00pm in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA. The family ask that anyone attending to please wear anything tie dyed. Masks are required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice.

