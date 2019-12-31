Robert R. Balentine, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Balentine, 75, of Howland Township, entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in his home under the comforting care of hospice.

Bobby was born on May 25, 1944 in Frostproof, Florida the son of the late Raymond and Jane Grey Balentine.

He retired after 46 years with the Packard Electric where he drove high lift.

Bobby was a Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and lover of trains.

He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

On May 29, 1965 he married the former Barbara J. Razzano and they were married for 50 years until her passing on July 2, 2016.

Bobby is survived by two daughters, April Tomsich with whom he made his home and Marcia Flask of Warren and eight grandchildren, Emily, Bethany (David Battaglia), Patrick, James, Abigail, Alexander, Jesika and Remi. He is also survived by a brother, David (Barbara) Balentine of Atlanta, Georgia and his pet companion, “Max”.

Besides his parents and wife, Barbara, Bobby was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Flask.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Liturgy with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, preceded by a Panachida Service to be recited at the funeral at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The Family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for all of the care they gave to Bobby; especially to Georgia and Teiranna for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.