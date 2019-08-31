Robert Paul Zahniser, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Paul Zahniser, age 74, of Clinton St., Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

He was born in Greenville on February 27, 1945 to Harry and Mildred (Webster) Zahniser.

He was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School, served in the United States Army and was previously employed at Damascus Tube Corp.

Bob was a member of B.P.O.E. #145, Greenville Family Moose Center #276, F&AM Eureka Lodge #290, and the New Castle Scottish Rite.

On May 4, 1991 he married the former Gretchen A. (Scheifele) Little, she survives. Also surviving is a son; Gregory P. Zahniser of Warren, Ohio, a step daughter; Kelly J. Diley and her husband Jasen of Saegertown, a step son; Joel F. Little of Hubbard, Ohio, three sisters; Mildred Heile of Greenville, Doris Seidle of Clarion, and Janet Shannon of Greenville and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Harry Zahniser.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

A Memorial Service will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, 6:00 p.m at the

The Memorial Service will be conducted by members of B.P.O.E. #145

and Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s. Greenville VFW

Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the

service.